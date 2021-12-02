For the first time since their 2019 Christmas Concert, The Athens State University Community Band will perform Sunday and Monday at McCandless Hall. Under the direction of the band’s new leader, Tim Clinton, the band began rehearsals for the concerts in October after being on hiatus since the start of the pandemic.
The Athens State Community Community Band Concerts are scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m., and Monday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. Both performances are free to the public but do require a ticket due to limited seating. Tickets are available from Eventbrite at www.athens.edu/santa. The Sunday performance is sold out. Although the concerts are free to attend, donations are appreciated and will be used to purchase music and other resources.
Clinton retired from West Morgan High School after directing its band program for 30 years. Prior to coming to West Morgan, he worked in Oklahoma — bringing a total of 39 years of experience.
“They are so glad to be back and we are just chomping at the bit to play for the community again,” Clinton said. The band will perform many holiday favorites including “Sleigh Ride,” “Fantasia for Christmas” and “Blues for Santa.” Guests can expect an hourlong concert and reception immediately following in Athens State University’s Glasgow Parlor, Founders Hall.
Community band trombonist Deb Kohlhase is certainly happy to be back with the talented ensemble.
“We have a great time and I missed getting together each week for practice during the pandemic. Slowly but surely, the members have come back and we always welcome new members to come and join us,” she said.
The community band rehearses every Monday night in McCandless Hall from 7-8:30 p.m. Clinton said that anyone is welcome to join the band, but they must be able to attend rehearsals and provide their own instrument, with the exception of some of the percussion instruments. There are no auditions or chair tryouts. “If you have a love for band, come on out. We’d love to have you,” Clinton said.
The Athens State University Comn 2003 by retired Athens High School band director Dan Havely at the urging of community members. With the support of then ASU President Dr. Jerry Bartlett, the band was given the space needed to rehearse and perform on campus.
The relationship founded in 2003 is just as strong today.
“A key goal of Athens State is to support the community and provide resources for various activities related to cultural arts. The Community Band enriches the lives of those who live in Athens and Limestone County, and Athens State is proud to contribute in this effort,” ASU Director of Marketing, Public Relations & Publications Chris Latham said.
After performing the two Christmas concerts Sunday and Monday, Clinton said that the band will begin rehearsing for several performances coming up in the spring.
