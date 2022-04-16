ASU civic center sketch

A sketch of the vision for a civics and training center that would take the place of the current Carter Gymnasium on Athens State University's campus.

Athens State University president Philip Way presented his vision to tear down the Carter Gymnasium and build a civic center in its place at the April 15 Athens Rotary Club meeting.

The project has an estimated price tag of $40 million.

“I truly believe that this would be a pivotal asset for us in our community,” said Tere Richardson with Athens Main Street.

The goal of the center would be to provide a space for experiential learning, career and technical training and a venue for large events.

