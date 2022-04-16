Athens State University president Philip Way presented his vision to tear down the Carter Gymnasium and build a civic center in its place at the April 15 Athens Rotary Club meeting.
The project has an estimated price tag of $40 million.
“I truly believe that this would be a pivotal asset for us in our community,” said Tere Richardson with Athens Main Street.
The goal of the center would be to provide a space for experiential learning, career and technical training and a venue for large events.
