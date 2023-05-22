On May 21, 2023, Limestone County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the intersection of Hwy 99 and Fort Hampton Rd., where several AT&T and Athens Utilities' service boxes were found damaged. The suspect, Earl King was not on the scene at that time. On the morning of May 22, 2023, AT&T responded to fix the damages, and King refused to allow them near the boxes. Deputies Cary Moore and Robert Morse responded and detained King without incident. Probable cause was found to arrest Earl Edward King, Jr. 66, for Criminal Mischief 1st degree and Criminal Tampering 1st degree. King has a bond of $5000; however, this bond has been revoked for a previous Burglary 3rd degree charge.
AT&T is working to restore service to those affected in the Owens Community.
