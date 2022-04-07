On April 14, 15 and 16, the Athenian Players will present Oscar Wilde’s “Lady Windermere’s Fan” at the Studio Theatre of the Alabama Center for the Arts in Decatur, Ala.
“Lady Windermere has a happy marriage — or, at least, that’s what she believes until one of London society’s gossips, the Duchess of Berwick, arrives with her daughter to voice her suspicions about an affair Lord Windermere appears to be having. It’s not just the Duchess who has evidence, however. Windermere’s private bank book shows that he’s been giving large sums of money to a ‘Mrs. Erlynne’ — on frequent occasions — and he himself even admits to seeing much of the woman,” the Athenian Players said.
The show intends to display the destructive nature of gossip and the sexual morality and gender politics of the British ruling class.
The show will premiere at 7 p.m. on the 14th and 15th, and there will be a special matinee at 3 p.m. on the 16th.
Hugh Long, associate professor of drama and English at Athens State University, directs the show.
Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students, seniors, faculty and staff.
“The Athenian Players produce a play each semester, drawing the cast and crew from the diverse and talented ASU student body, students at other nearby schools, and the local Alabama community. Their goal is to continue the long tradition of quality dramatic productions from Athens State University’s illustrious history and to be a beacon for future theatre artists in the greater North Alabama region,” ASU released in a statement.
The cast sees David Dyer as Lord Windermere, Jamar Echols as Lord Darlington, Don Grace as Lord Augustus Lorton, Marcus Patten as Mr. Dumby, Tyler Dalton as Mr. Cecil Graham, Ben Hunze as Mr. Hopper, Mannie Galen as Parker, the Butler, Carolina Riddle as Lady Windermere, Kathy Earnest as The Duchess of Berwick, Abby Scott as Lady Agatha Carlisle, Chelsea Baker as Lady Plymdale, Kaiah McKay as Lady Stutfield, Honey Cox as Lady Jedburgh and Rosalie, the Maid, Mary Graben as Mrs. Cowper-Cowper, and Beth Siano as Mrs. Erlynne.
Tickets for the show can be purchased on Eventbrite.
