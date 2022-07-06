On Thursday and Friday night at 7:00 p.m., Hugh Long and the Athenian Players will present “right before i go” by Stan Zimmerman.
Zimmerman, a writer on “The Golden Girls,” “Roseanne” and “Gilmore Girls,” portrays a collection of the last words written in letters by individuals lost to suicide — including celebrities, veterans, kids that were bullied, LGBTQ, and the clinically depressed — and those who have survived suicide attempts.
The show premiered at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2015 and has since been performed across the country by various groups.
The show will run July 7 and July 8 at 7:00 p.m. in the Studio Theatre of the Alabama Center for the Arts.
Each performance will feature a talkback round table with invited guest speakers, the cast and Zimmerman to discuss the issues presented in the production.
Tickets to this show are free, but donations are encouraged. Proceeds from the show will benefit Thrive Alabama.
Thrive Alabama empowers LGBTQ patients to create a healthy community by providing compassionate, accessible, affordable and comprehensive care, according to the Thrive Alabama website.
