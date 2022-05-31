On Wednesday, May 25, there was a public draft presentation detailing the updated progress of the Athens 2040 comprehensive plan. This plan is a collaboration of the city of Athens, Athens City Council, Athens Planning Commission, Athens’ city staff, meeting hosts and organizations, Center for Lifelong Learning, a consultant team, among others.
Population growth
As of the 2020 census, Athens experienced an estimated 33.9 percent growth in population since 2000 with 25,406 people residing in the city. The city experienced a 16 percent population growth between the 2010 and 2020 censuses.
The population of Athens is expected to continue to grow significantly over the next two decades.
Athens saw a record 283 building permits in 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s State of the Cities Data System.
“This trend has continued into 2020 and 2021, even amid the Coronavirus pandemic and an unpredictable national economy,” the plan stated.
Athens has an average household size of 2.33 members, which is less than the averages of Alabama and the United States at 2.46 and 2.57 respectively.
Athens has a median wage of $53,809, slightly higher than the Alabama median wage of $53,171 and more than $13,000 less than the United States’ median wage of $67,086.
Athens has a wage disparity where white households have a median income more than $25,000 greater than Black and Hispanic/Latino households. This is comparable to the wage disparity seen in Alabama and the United States.
Employment
As of 2018, the labor force residing in Athens was 9,076 with 13,547 jobs within the city.
“Athens plays a critical role as an employment center for Limestone County and the overall North Alabama region. While suburban growth around Athens has continued at a rapid pace, the city of Athens is far from a bedroom community to the employment centers in neighboring Madison County, contrary to popular belief,” the plan stated.
6,806 residents commute out of Athens to work elsewhere, while 11,277 commute into Athens to work. 2,207 residents live and work inside of Athens.
“This is a pattern that has not witnessed significant change over time, despite the growth of the city. In fact, the patterns in 2002 were quite similar, even though the population and job base in Athens was significantly smaller at 11,514 jobs,” the plan stated.
In 2002, there were 11,514 jobs in Athens, which dropped to 10,691 in 2010 after the Great Recession.
Over the last decade, the job count has continued to grow as the economy has recovered.
17.5 percent of the Athens labor force works in manufacturing, 12.5 percent in retail trade, 12 percent in social assistance and healthcare, 9.4 percent in accommodation and food services and 8.9 percent in professional, scientific and technical fields.
Job sectors in Athens are 17.1 percent manufacturing, 16.7 percent educational services, 15.1 percent healthcare and social assistance, 15 percent retail trade and 12.5 percent accommodations and food services.
Jobs in Athens typically pay less than those outside of Athens.
“Athens remains an employment center for Limestone County and the region, even though significant numbers of residents commute out for work. The job types in Athens differ slightly from those outside the city, with the notable sectors of Science/Technology jobs located outside the city and a significantly higher percentage of jobs within the city in the healthcare and education sectors,” the plan stated. “Income levels differ between jobs in the city and those outside of the city, with increases in earnings for jobs located outside of Athens. Significant in-commuting and out-commuting creates a “different reality” for many residents depending on their household work patterns.”
Housing
A variety of housing types beyond the traditional single-family detached unit are needed to satisfy the preferences for how people choose to live. The city needs housing options for people of all ages, abilities and income levels to ensure Athens is an economically viable place to live and work.
“The 481 residential building permits issued in 2021 in the city of Athens show that new housing is being supplied rapidly. However, the variety of housing types is lacking,” the plan states.
77.9 percent of housing units in Athens were single-unit structures as of 2019. 18.9 percent were two-unit structures and 3.2 percent were mobile homes and other housing types. 9,397 units were occupied in Athens as of 2019.
“Single-family detached homes are clearly the predominant housing type in the city. Of the total estimated occupied housing units in 2019 (9,397), 74 percent of them were single-family detached structures, and just under 4 percent were single-family attached. The remaining approximate 20 percent were either apartments or mobile homes,” the plan stated. “This presents an opportunity for Athens to offer new forms of housing that will make the city more desirable and affordable to a wide array of individuals and families.”
Most housing in the city was built between 1960 and 2009.
Infrastructure
“Infrastructure needs in Athens change over time, as some portions of the community transition from agrarian to rural to suburban to urban. Demands for service generally increase over time in these areas, and existing facilities expand, or new facilities are built, to provide minimum levels-of-service to existing and new customers,” the plan stated.
The City of Athens Utilities Gas Department operates and maintains 400 miles of gas mains and related infrastructure with 7,500 customers in Athens, Limestone County, Elkmont and Ardmore.
The City of Athens Utilities Electric Department purchases power from the Tennessee Valley Authority and provides power to 47,000 customers in Limestone County. It maintains more than 2,000 miles of overhead wire and 300 miles of underground wire.
The City of Athens Water Services Department provides water to 10,600 customers It maintains a water treatment plan permitted for 13.5 million gallons per day and includes two pump facilities, seven elevated storage tanks, a booster pump station, 286 miles of water mains and treated water storage tanks with a capacity of 7.5 million gallons combined.
The City of Athens Utilities Water Services Department provides sewer services to 7,200 customers.
“The Athens Sewer Treatment Plant is located on Sanderfer Road. The system is permitted for 9 million gallons per day. The current peak demand at the plant is 7 MGD under normal conditions in the winter months. The collection system includes 163 miles of sewer pipe and fourteen lift stations to convey waste water uphill to the treatment plant in some areas,” the plan stated.
More information regarding population growth, economics and employment, housing, infrastructure, community and cultural resources, historic preservation, transportation, natural resources, land use and community character, conceptual plans and action plans can be found in a more than 200-page document at www.athens2040.com.
The documents detail current statistics for each category and plans for growth and evolution.
Questions can be directed to city planner Matt Davidson at mdavidson@athensal.us or (256) 262-1412.
