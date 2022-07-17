Athens Activity Center to open May 2

Johnuel ‘Boogie’ Fland shoots hoops in the gymnasium of Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, N.Y. Monday, May 2, 2022. Fland is among a growing number of high school athletes who have signed sponsorship deals for their name, image and likeness following a Supreme Court decision last year that allowed similar deals for college athletes.

Johnuel ‘Boogie’ Fland shoots hoops in the gymnasium of Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, N.Y.

Monday, May 2, 2022. Fland is among a growing number of high school athletes who have signed sponsorship deals for their name, image and likeness following a Supreme Court decision last year that allowed similar deals for college athletes.

 AP photo AP photo

July 18

Dancercise 9-11 a.m.

Beginner’s Dancercise 11 a.m.- noon

Dominoes 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Hand/Foot Card Club 1-4:30 p.m.

July 19

Rook 10 a.m.

The Dulcimers 10-11 a.m. in the hearth room

July 20

Balance class with Janet Hunt 9 a.m. in the hearth room

Dancercise 9:30-11 a.m.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) 10:15 a.m.

July 21

Athens Opry live music 9-11 a.m.

Book club with Melinda 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Beginning bridge 1-4 p.m.

July 25

Dancercise 9-11 a.m.

Beginner’s Dancercise 11 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Dominoes 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Hand/Foot Card Club 1-4:30 p.m.

July 26

Rook 10 a.m.

Gospel singing- Holt Road Church 10-11 a.m.

Lunch with Friends 11 a.m.

July 27

Balance class with Janet Hunt 9 a.m. in the hearth room

Dancercise 9:30- 11 a.m.

July 28

Athens Opry live music 9-11 a.m.

Book club with Melinda 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Beginning bridge 1-4 p.m.

Coming in August:

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Masters Games practice (training for the Master Games in October)

Beginner’s Yoga

