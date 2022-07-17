July 18
Dancercise 9-11 a.m.
Beginner’s Dancercise 11 a.m.- noon
Dominoes 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Hand/Foot Card Club 1-4:30 p.m.
July 19
Rook 10 a.m.
The Dulcimers 10-11 a.m. in the hearth room
July 20
Balance class with Janet Hunt 9 a.m. in the hearth room
Dancercise 9:30-11 a.m.
Taking Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) 10:15 a.m.
July 21
Athens Opry live music 9-11 a.m.
Book club with Melinda 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Beginning bridge 1-4 p.m.
July 25
Dancercise 9-11 a.m.
Beginner’s Dancercise 11 a.m.- 12 p.m.
Dominoes 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.
Hand/Foot Card Club 1-4:30 p.m.
July 26
Rook 10 a.m.
Gospel singing- Holt Road Church 10-11 a.m.
Lunch with Friends 11 a.m.
July 27
Balance class with Janet Hunt 9 a.m. in the hearth room
Dancercise 9:30- 11 a.m.
July 28
Athens Opry live music 9-11 a.m.
Book club with Melinda 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Beginning bridge 1-4 p.m.
Coming in August:
Taking Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Masters Games practice (training for the Master Games in October)
Beginner’s Yoga
