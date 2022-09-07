This weekend, the Athens Activity Center will host a quilt show commemorating Geneva Downs, a local quilter.
Downs has been hand quilting for more than 65 years and has made more than 90 quilts in her lifetime, more than 70 of which will be on display at the activity center.
Her quilted creations have been gifted and sold all over the Southeast U.S. during her lifetime.
Downs’ quilts can be viewed on Sept. 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Sept. 11 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Athens Activity Center on Pryor Street.
The activity center is located at 912 West Pryor Street.
Downs’ family welcomes the community to celebrate her 90th birthday by joining them in admiring her handcrafted quilts.
More on Downs’ quilts and life can be found in The News Couriers’ upcoming September publication of Senior Scene.
