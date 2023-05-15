Nine names will echo across the Limestone County Courthouse lawn Tuesday evening. The roll call will symbolize their end of watch, having died in the line of duty serving Athens and Limestone County.
Tuesday, May 16, at 5 p.m., the Athens Police Department will hold a short ceremony at the Law Enforcement Memorial on the west side of the Courthouse.
“The event reminds us to pause and reflect on the lives lost and to pay tribute to their sacrifice,” Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said.
The Athens-Limestone End of Watch List includes names from Athens Police, Limestone Sheriff’s Department and Alabama Troopers. Six of the nine names are from the Athens Police Department. The tragedies range from fatal wrecks to being shot to death by suspects.
“Our community has paid a high price, and our community should never forget the price these law enforcement officers made to serve it,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said.
The event will be part of National Police Week and National Peace Officers Memorial Day. Representatives from Athens Police, the Mayor’s Office and Limestone County Commission will speak briefly during the memorial.
The public is welcome to attend. The lights at the Courthouse will be blue in honor of the nine officers.
Athens Police Department
● Bedford F. Brackeen
End of Watch: March 24, 1941
Brackeen was sitting in a patrol car with his partner at the old bus stop at Clinton Street when a man approached their car and started an argument about a prior incident. The man pulled out a revolver and opened fire. Brackeen exited the car and exchanged shots. Brackeen was shot three times but still attempted to chase the suspect before collapsing. The suspect was arrested near Nashville and convicted of first-degree murder.
● Billy Daly
End of Watch: Dec. 22, 1964
Daly was on his police motorcycle when a vehicle struck him at U.S. 31 and Forrest Street. He had been with the department for two years.
● Lt. Benton McLemore
End of Watch: March 7, 1969
A suspect shot and killed McLemore after the officer responded to the suspect’s house to check on his welfare. The suspect was known to be mentally ill and shot McLemore with a shotgun after the officer knocked on the door. The suspect killed himself before capture.
● Dewey Wayne Dorsey Sr.
End of Watch: Feb. 11, 1989
Dorsey died from injuries sustained in an automobile accident while transporting blood to Athens-Limestone Hospital. The hospital treated and released Dorsey, but a blood clot developed and killed him.
● Sgt. Larry Wayne Russell and officer Tony Mims
End of Watch: Friday, Jan. 2, 2004
The men responded to a 911 call made by a man with a history of mental illness. The man opened fire as each officer pulled into the driveway, killing Mims first and Russell second. The bullets pierced their vehicles and bullet proof vests. The suspect died in prison.
Limestone County Sheriff’s Department
● Chief Deputy James Henry Eubank
End of Watch: Thursday, June 13, 1918
A suspect shot and killed Eubank while he searched a house for a weapon.
Troopers
● David E. Temple
End of Watch: Sept. 13, 1979
A man shot and killed Temple after the officer pulled up to him in Limestone County in an attempt to arrest him for a car lot robbery in Decatur. The man leaned out of his car and opened fire on Temple. The man then got out of the car and walked to where Temple lay on the ground and shot him several more times. The suspect fled the scene and led police on a chase through Madison. Police shot and killed him after he wounded another officer.
● Simmie L. Jeffries
End of Watch: Friday, Dec. 21, 1984
Jeffries died from an accident when his patrol car collided with a tractor trailer in Limestone County.
