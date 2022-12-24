At a special called meeting Thursday morning, The Athens City Council approved the annexation of approximately 140 acres of property owned by the Braly family in south Limestone near Huntsville Browns Ferry Road and I-65.
Prior to the vote, Council President Harold Wales said, “It’s a great day for Athens It’s a great day for the Braly family. There is nothing but winners if you live in Limestone County if this vote is positive. This is what we have to do, folks, going forward. This is what we are faced with this day and time. As I’ve read the laws and talked to other people about them on the state level, we don’t really have any laws to stop what’s happened in the south part of our county. There is loop holes to allow that to happen and it’s not against the law, but it’s our county.”
“I know if it’s good for Huntsville, it’s better for Athens,” Wales said.
Last week, the city of Huntsville annexed over 1,000 acres in Limestone County, in the same area that the Braly property lies. Ordinances for annexation are introduced after property owners petition Huntsville’s planning commission. The ordiances for the Haney and Sanderson properties were approved by Huntsville’s city council on Dec. 15.
Wales urged Athens leaders to do what could be done legally to protect Athens and Limestone County. He said, “I don’t want to read anymore where Huntsville is coming over here and gobbling up 1,200 acres of Limestone County.”
“I am so proud of the Braly family, the Mayor and our attorney for the work they have done to get this to the city council,” Wales added.
After the annexation was approved unanimously, Mayor Marks said, “We are moving in a very positive way, a progressive way. I just wanted to reiterate how much I appreciate the [Braly] family and all the work you have done to help us with this.”
