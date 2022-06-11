Currently, local students have art on display by the Athens Arts League in Merchant’s Alley. The weekly foot traffic Merchant’s Alley sees each week, with happy hour and other events, makes the location a prime spot for artwork to be displayed.
“Mrs. Diane Lehr with Athens Arts League asked teachers to participate in hanging artwork in Merchant’s Alley, as there are weekly happy hour events there and there is a large crowd at each event,” said Athens High School art teacher Tavia Slaton.
Students in grades 9-11 have original works of art displayed in the alley. These pieces are in different styles and mediums.
“Students who have work displayed currently just finished grades 9-11. The images that are hung are prints from students’ works, the media used varies from painting to drawing to ceramics. The pieces included were part of a class lesson/unit, and each piece took anywhere from a few days to two weeks,” said Slaton.
This is not the first opportunity Slaton’s students have had to see their art on display. AHS students have had art displayed at the Superintendents Art Exhibition, the Huntsville Museum of Art, and the school’s gallery.
“It is my hope that the community sees the art in Merchant’s Alley and finds joy in seeing what our students at Athens High School produce. We love sharing our students’ talents with the community every opportunity we have,” said Slaton. ”Our students have works displayed yearly at the State Superintendents Art Exhibition in Montgomery, Youth Art Month in conjunction with the Congressional Art Competition and Visual Arts Achievement Program in Huntsville at The Huntsville Museum of Art, and the Children’s Gallery at the Huntsville Museum of Art. We also have an art exhibit in the High School gallery annually displaying hundreds of works from students throughout the year, including students from Visual Art I, II, III, IV, and AP Studio Art.”
This display is an opportunity for local residents to show an appreciation for the arts and for young artists.
“We hope the community enjoys the works and knows that the arts in our town are growing rapidly and we’d love for everyone to show their support for all of the arts,” said Slaton.
