On Tuesday Feb. 21, 2023, at 6:30pm, a Chariots of Fire Mardi Gras Parade will burn through the downtown streets of Athens on the east side of the courthouse on Marion Street and proceed down W. Washington to the railroad tracks. Thanks to the creative imaginations of Athens Arts League and retired art professor Gail Bergeron, Athens has served for ten years as host to the South’s quirkiest Mardi Gras Parade with a purpose. Mrs. Bergeron, who was born and raised in New Orleans, has impressed upon the community the importance of Laissez les bon temps rouler. There will be a fire truck, bead throwing and food trucks including Sylvia Vann’s Cajun Cuisine, Rocket City Popperz, and Happi Pappi Beignets. Expect to see the Athens High School Jazz Band on the Courthouse Steps on Marion Street at 5:30 p.m. and Elkmont and West Limestone High Schools Combined Jazz Bands will serve as the Second Line. The Athens Arts League tradition is to combine the parade-worthy shopping carts with a food drive benefiting Limestone County Churches Involved (LCCI). There will also be mask decorating at High Cotton Arts for the kids on Tuesday Feb. 21, from 5-6 p.m.
After you reserve a cart (256) 262-9022, you may plan to come to High Cotton Arts at 103 W. Washington Street on any of the dates listed below to decorate your shopping cart. Bring your own ideas, supplies, Mardi Gras beads, and canned foods to complete your cart.
Dates and times for shopping cart decorating
Fri. Feb. 17 - 12-4 p.m.
Sat. Feb 18 - 10-3 p.m.
Sun. Feb 19 - 1-4 p.m.
Mon.Feb 20 - 1-4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.