Several Athens athletes – a busload, according to Athens City’s Holly Hollman – took on tackling litter throughout the downtown area of the city, while also assisting in other ways, through a group effort of community service and leadership on Sept. 21.
The leader of the athletes on their day of service, head baseball coach Chuck Smith, took head of the project because of a similar experience during his own college athletics days at Berry College, located in Rome, Ga.
Inspired by the community service he, fellow teammates and other athletes participated in during college, Smith reached out to the Mayor’s Office to find a service project for the Athens High athletes.
“We have been trying to get this together for a couple of years. Just getting all the athletes together and going out for some community service,” Smith said. “It’s about our ‘One Athens’ motto for the school system and we each wanted to take it a step further. There are 12 different locations (they went to), anywhere from Elementary programs to the rec center to the family resource center. Then there are a couple of elderly women where we are going to go and help take care of stuff around the house.”
While the community service builds relationships with the athletes and the residents of Athens, there is another component to the day as well, as the athletes become closer to one another due to the service.
“That’s another part of it,” Smith said. “Obviously, in the beginning you’re thinking about what you can do for the community, but it’s also going to do the same thing for all of our athletes. A lot of them don’t play the same sport and sometimes they don’t even have the same classes as some of the other athletes. It’s a way for them to get out and be together to learn more about each other.”
According to the City of Athens, Lowe’s Home Improvement provided the vests for the students and Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful pitched in with supplies.
The Mayor’s Office also extended a thank you for the athletes’ contributions to the community of Athens.
According to Smith, they are hoping to have more of these community service days not only next year, but this year with the same class of athletes as well, who worked well together in a mix of sports.
“It’s not just the football team, it’s not just the baseball team or the cheerleaders,” Smith said.
