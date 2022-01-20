Governor Kay Ivey awarded $18.2 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) Thursday afternoon in Montgomery. Athens was among 50 Alabama cities and towns to receive a CDBG, receiving $500,000 for drainage, street improvements and the demolition of dilapidated buildings in the neighborhood around Vine Street.
Athens awarded $500,000 for Vine Street neighborhood improvements
