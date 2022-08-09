The Athens City Schools Board of Education held a special called board meeting on Monday morning, Aug. 8.
The board unanimously approved the following consent agenda:
- Resignation
- Erika Knowles, system wide instruction aide at Athens High School
- Contracted Services
- Ryan Oakley, contract teacher
- Taylor Handley, contract instructional aide at Athens Intermediate School
- Roger Belcher, permanent sub bus driver
- Amanda Vice, permanent sub at Cowart Elementary
- Tanya Griffin, contract EL teacher at Brookhill Elementary
- Hannah Underwood, pre-K latchkey teacher at Cowart Elementary
Will Hibern, student swim aide
- Deborah Edelle, contract Athens High School teacher
- Volunteers
- Non-Resident Student Admissions
- Two students were approved for admission
- Contract Amended- PT/OT Company Name Change
- Robin Irwin Physical
- Therapy was recently renamed “REACH” Pediatric Therapy Services.
TEAMS Contract Approval
- MacBooks for Faculty and Staff
The Board approved the following employments, with Jennifer Manville voting against the approval:
- April Marsh, PE Teacher at Brookhill Elementary School
- April Hamlin, 12-month school counselor at Athens High School
- Haley Meely, latchkey teacher at Athens Elementary School
The Board unanimously approved the following voluntary transfer:
Regina Montgomery, PE teacher at Brookhill Elementary to system-wide PE teacher
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.