Athens City School

The Athens City Schools Board of Education held a special called board meeting on Monday morning, Aug. 8.

The board unanimously approved the following consent agenda:

  1. Resignation
  2. Erika Knowles, system wide instruction aide at Athens High School
  3. Contracted Services
  4. Ryan Oakley, contract teacher
  5. Taylor Handley, contract instructional aide at Athens Intermediate School
  6. Roger Belcher, permanent sub bus driver
  7. Amanda Vice, permanent sub at Cowart Elementary
  8. Tanya Griffin, contract EL teacher at Brookhill Elementary
  9. Hannah Underwood, pre-K latchkey teacher at Cowart Elementary

Will Hibern, student swim aide

  1. Deborah Edelle, contract Athens High School teacher
  2. Volunteers
  3. Non-Resident Student Admissions
  4. Two students were approved for admission
  5. Contract Amended- PT/OT Company Name Change
  6. Robin Irwin Physical
  7. Therapy was recently renamed “REACH” Pediatric Therapy Services.

TEAMS Contract Approval

  1. MacBooks for Faculty and Staff

The Board approved the following employments, with Jennifer Manville voting against the approval:

  • April Marsh, PE Teacher at Brookhill Elementary School
  • April Hamlin, 12-month school counselor at Athens High School
  • Haley Meely, latchkey teacher at Athens Elementary School

The Board unanimously approved the following voluntary transfer:

Regina Montgomery, PE teacher at Brookhill Elementary to system-wide PE teacher

