It was a perfect night for a St. Patrick’s Day Bash in Downtown Athens Thursday night. The courthouse, lit up in green, provided the perfect backdrop for the crowd gathered on Marion Street to enjoy time with family and friends on the day dedicated to the patron saint of Ireland.
Downtown businesses Dream Key Real Estate, Broken Brush, Limestone Legends and Athens Ale House came together to throw their first St. Patrick’s Day Bash that included live music from Andrews Legend and several food trucks. Children enjoyed sidewalk chalk and several painting stations provided by Broken Brush, while many adults enjoyed a pint from Athens Ale House. At Limestone Legends, patrons had the opportunity to play pool free of charge.
Athens Ale House featured Guiness, Harp and other Irish favorites on tap.
“We have green Riesling slushies, a band, food trucks and a kid zone. I am excited, and I hope we have a good turnout,” Athens Ale House Owner Lori Hill said before the event began.
Within the first hour of the event’s start, the street had turned into a sea of green as the community came out to embrace their Irish side. Stephanie and Larry Westphal were among the first attendees of the party at Athens Ale House.
“This is great. They are good people. They are like family, and we wanted to come out and support this,” Larry said.
Outside in the street, children, with a little help from the staff of Broken Brush, painted rainbows, pots of gold and shamrocks on a large canvas and decorated take-home shamrock cut-outs. Many of the kids had a great time with bright hula-hoops as they listened to traditional Irish songs from Andrews Legend. They even learned a few new Irish shanty songs.
Another couple happy to see a place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day is Chris and Trish Padgett.
“It is awesome to have new events in Athens. Its a nice change from years ago. It’s nice to come downtown and see people walking around and enjoying themselves,” Chris said.
“I hope this becomes something they do every year.”
