Last week, Earl Glaze retired after 32 years with the city of Athens.
He began his more than three decades of service in the sign shop in public works and went on to become construction foreman, assistant and then superintendent of the sanitation department.
While serving as superintendent of the sanitation department, he continued to oversee construction projects in the city such as Athens City Hall and the new Jimmy Gill Park.
“A tremendous amount of experience left us with Earl’s retirement, but we are fortunate to have employees who worked with him each day who learned from him,” Mayor Ronnie Marks said.
“We’re happy for him that he can start a new chapter with retirement, because he’ll have more time for wood-working and junking, which he loves. We wish him the best and thank him for his years of service.”
On March 24, many of Glaze’s colleagues gathered to show appreciation for his years of hard work and to congratulate him on his retirement.
“Well, today has been a great day, after 32-plus years with the city of Athens, I am retired. I was given a sendoff that was about as awesome as it gets. I have worked with some amazing people throughout the years. I feel like my team has accomplished many positive things for the city. To all my employees, I say thank you for a job well done. Each of you have a valuable role in your duties,” Glaze said.
“Along the way, we have buried loved ones, and we have rejoiced in the birth of children. These people were not just employees but family,” Glaze said. “Thank you to the city of Athens for the opportunity to serve our citizens. It has been a great ride.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.