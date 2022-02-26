The Athens City School Board recognized the Athens High School and Athens Middle School Cheer Teams at their Thursday night board meeting. The teams recently represented their schools at the National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando. Athens Cheer placed an impressive second place in three of their competitions.
ACS Superintendent Beth Patton announced that Athens High School is the president school for the Alabama Student Council Association and will host the annual conference this year April 29-30. “Friday evening they will have an orientation and a mixer in the courtyard with a D.J.
On Saturday, they will hear speeches from our 2023 candidates running for office, icebreakers, workshops and guest speakers. They will end with organizational awards,” Patton said.
In other business, the board approved the following agenda items:
• 2022-2023 school calendar. Students will return to school for the 2022-23 school year on August 10 and the last day of school scheduled on May 25, 2023.
• Commissioning contract with Cornelius Energy Solutions for Athens Elementary to be paid with state capital money.
• The 2022-23 curriculum catalogs for Athens High School, Athens Middle School and Athens Renaissance School.
• Resolution concerning bids for the replacement of the roof at Cowart Elementary School- all bids rejected.
• Resolution concerning the refinance of existing obligations for school buses
• An increase in pay for substitutes retroactive to February 1, 2022. Certified subs $85/day, non-certified subs $75/day, bus drivers $70/day
• Registered Nurse salary schedule
