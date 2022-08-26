The Athens City Board of Education unanimously approved a short agenda on Thursday night. 

The following items were approved: 

  1. Approval of Minutes - July 28, 2022
  2. Approval of Minutes - Aug. 8, 2022
  3. Paid Payables - Aug. 2022
  4. Financial Statements - Aug. 2022
  5. Volunteers
  6. Athens City Schools Board Meeting - Budget Hearing
  7. Non-Resident Student Admissions
  8. Field Trip Request - AHSDECA/Finance Academy trip to Nashville, Tenn. for the Tennessee Titans Learning Lab at Nissan Stadium on Nov. 1, 2022.

  9. Field Trip Request - AHS Cross Country overnight out-of-state field trip to Cartersville, GA for the Wingfoot XC Classic Sept. 22-24, 2022.

  10. Approval of a job description and salary schedule for a Behavioral Specialist for Athens City Schools.

  11. A resolution approving the special pool loan agreement and related documentation concerning the K-12 School Bond Program

  12. Approval of a contract for Pettus, Plumbing & Piping Inc for the HVAC for the ACS Athletic Building Gym.

Facility Manager Lee Edminson gave an update regarding Athens Gas Department and the HVAC contractor for ACS performing a safety check following reports of the smell of gas at Athens High School.

Students are anticipated to be back in the classroom on Monday. 

