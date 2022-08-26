The Athens City Board of Education unanimously approved a short agenda on Thursday night.
The following items were approved:
- Approval of Minutes - July 28, 2022
- Approval of Minutes - Aug. 8, 2022
- Paid Payables - Aug. 2022
- Financial Statements - Aug. 2022
- Volunteers
- Athens City Schools Board Meeting - Budget Hearing
- Non-Resident Student Admissions
- Field Trip Request - AHSDECA/Finance Academy trip to Nashville, Tenn. for the Tennessee Titans Learning Lab at Nissan Stadium on Nov. 1, 2022.
Field Trip Request - AHS Cross Country overnight out-of-state field trip to Cartersville, GA for the Wingfoot XC Classic Sept. 22-24, 2022.
Approval of a job description and salary schedule for a Behavioral Specialist for Athens City Schools.
A resolution approving the special pool loan agreement and related documentation concerning the K-12 School Bond Program
Approval of a contract for Pettus, Plumbing & Piping Inc for the HVAC for the ACS Athletic Building Gym.
Facility Manager Lee Edminson gave an update regarding Athens Gas Department and the HVAC contractor for ACS performing a safety check following reports of the smell of gas at Athens High School.
Students are anticipated to be back in the classroom on Monday.
