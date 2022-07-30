This week, ACS kindergarteners had the opportunity to participate in Kinder Camp at each of their respective elementary schools.
FAME at Brookhill Elementary
Approximately 60 kids participated in Kinder Camp at the FAME Academy this week.
Games and activities focused on aiding social skills and hands on learning promoted fine and gross motor skills. Students engaged in shared reading and writing, circle time and discovery learning among other activities.
The kindergarten team at FAME explained, “the purpose of Kinder Camp is to support social-emotional learning for students and their families as they begin kindergarten. We hope that Kinder Camp will help ignite their learning journey by providing a gentle transition into Brookhill.
They went on to say, “we want kids to be familiar with simple routines such as lining up, restroom breaks, arrival and dismissal. Teachers are able to conduct a brief assessment of skills for better class placements during this critical early development year. Ultimately, we are hoping for an all-around smoother and stress-free transition for our students.”
HEART at Julian Newman Elementary
Approximately 55 students participated in Kinder Camp at the HEART Academy this week.
The camp introduced students to school routines as well as basic kindergarten readiness concepts like name recognition, colors, shapes and letters awareness.
The camp encouraged playing with others through informal activities.
“This summer camp is designed for children who would benefit from additional orientation to the school experience,” said Principal Sharon Birdsong.
She went on to say, “we collectively wanted to provide a safe and fun experience for our kindergarteners. For some students, this is their first experience in a school setting or away from their parents. We wanted to provide opportunities to build their confidence and foster relationships while learning and having fun.”
SPARK at Cowart Elementary
Approximately 39 students participated in the Kinder Camp at the SPARK Academy.
The students had an opportunity to spend a day with each of the kindergarten teachers.
Students practiced name writing, using scissors, letter and number recognition, shapes, colors and counting aloud.
They also had the opportunity to spend time in the SPARK Lab and in the library.
“The objective is to acclimate the students to SPARK Academy. They had the opportunity to become familiar with all of the kindergarten teachers and get a glimpse of what their day will look like when they start in August. They have the opportunity to learn the daily routines and classroom expectations,” said Principal Lorian Charles.
She went on to explain, “the students had the opportunity to tour the school so students could become familiar with the layout of the building. We also had our Athens Athletes to come and help with arrival and dismissal.”
iAcademy at Athens Elementary
Approximately 47 students participated in the Kinder Camp at the iAcademy this week The camp was themed Swimming into Kindergarten.
Kids had the opportunity to listen to stories, make crafts, sing and dance and learn basic procedures and routines that will help them succeed this school year.
“We love that parents share their kids with us during the last days of summer so that we can get to know them and help them feel more comfortable at our school,” said Principal Amanda Tedford.
