On Monday, Aug. 8, the Athens City Council appointed Anthony Townsend to the Athens City School Board.
Townsend will replace James Lucas, who was recently appointed to the City Council after the passing of former Councilman Frank Travis.
“I look forward to serving with Mr. Townsend on the ACS Board of Education and feel he will be an asset as we continue our pursuit of providing the best educational resources to support our students for both academic and career success,” said ACS President Beverly Malone.
ACS Superintendent Beth Patton mirrored Malone’s sentiment.
“We are so excited to welcome Mr. Townsend to the Athens City Schools Board of Education. A strong board is the foundation of a system,” said Patton. “We are so appreciative of the commitment of our board members and the voice they give our community in education decision-making.”
