A minority, woman-owned manufacturing company in Athens recently received a $250,000 federal contract, the CEO of the company confirmed Jan. 24.
Lee Precision Machine Shop won the contract from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, to manufacture vehicular equipment components.
CEO of the 40,000-square-foot facility Gin L. Johnson said the contact was one of many the company receives and she is “grateful for the work.”
The company is a manufacturer “for the U.S. military — the Army, Navy and Air Force,” Johnson said.
Originally founded by Sang B. Lee in 1977, the manufacturing facility was initially located in Madison. Johnson became CEO in 2003, and continuous growth resulted in a 2005 relocation to its current six-acre parcel on U.S. Hwy. 72 in Athens.
The company’s services include CNC machining, in which a computer numerical controlled machine uses a program to control the operation of machine tools such as lathes and mills, and robotic welding.
