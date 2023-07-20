Athens crews from its Utilities and Public Works departments continued Thursday, July 20, working on storm-related damage.
Electric Dept. Manager Blair Davis said the storms knocked down 25 utility poles, including service and secondary poles. Falling trees caused most of that damage. Trees and limbs also tore down utility lines.
Davis said a majority of the remaining 270 outages are impacting customers who have to get work done on their side of the line before Utilities can be reconnect them.
"I expect us to work on disconnects for repairs and reconnects over the next few days,” Davis said.
Street Dept. Superintendent Dolph Bradford said his crews have removed at least 30 sizeable trees from streets, sidewalks, etc., as well as large limbs.
He said crews are working today around Sanders Street and Elkton Street and other spots throughout the city. Bradford said limbs and some trees weakened by the storm may continue to fall, so he expects his crews to work on storm recovery at least through Friday and possibly into next week.
