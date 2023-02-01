Athens Main Street announced plans Tuesday to embark on a project to revitalize Limestone County’s farmers market located at 409 W. Green Street in downtown Athens.
“We believe in downtown. We believe in this community, and this is the heart of it, right here. The Farmer’s Market is just as much a part of downtown Athens and the heart of this community as the Cumberland Presbyterian Church on the Square or the courthouse itself. This has been the heart of agriculture in this county. This is where things have been highlighted and showcased for years. Farmers first built Limestone County and this has been a representation of it right here in the farmer’s market,” Athens Main Street Board President Shane Black said.
With the approval of the Limestone County Commission, the park will be named the Athens Farmers Market at Doug Gates Park. According to Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson, the park will highlight Gates’ passion for downtown: restoring historic properties, fostering of small businesses, improving parks and trails, and supporting Athens Main Street’s mission.
The historic site is central to downtown Athens and plays a major role in supporting local producers, ranchers, prepared food vendors, and artisans. This project will revitalize the site with a freshly painted pavilion and new roof. The park and market will be landscaped with additional trees and indigenous plants. Improvements to drainage in the area will also be addressed.
Another major component of the renovation is the entertainment pavilion. This addition increases the capacity of the farmers market and addresses the waiting list for vendors. Additionally, these improvements will attract other organizations to utilize the site for a wide range of community events.
The park and market will include local art, colorful sunshades, and refreshed painted surfaces adding vibrancy. New multi-use areas will provide several varied usages for youth educational areas and community special events.
Recently, the Limestone County Commission added handicap accessible restrooms, new vendors tables, large fans, and upgraded the electrical in the market pavilion. The farmers market site is the property of the Limestone County Commission. In 2022, the commission approved additional funds to Athens Main Street to assume additional responsibilities for the weekly market and the Saturday Market.
“We appreciate the confidence the Limestone County Commission has shown our organization by supporting us in this renovation effort,” Richardson said. “The time has come to improve and revitalize the pavilion and grounds.”
According to Richardson, the pavilion has served producers and patrons for more than 40 years.
“With the important infrastructure improvements done by the Limestone County Commission and the partnership to assist with in-kind improvements, this project will be able to address both the aesthetics of the pavilion grounds while creating an inviting vibrant multi-use site,” Richardson said.
Athens Main Street has raised more than $70,000 of the estimated $130,000 needed to complete the project, with $12,000 from donations in memory of Doug Gates, a driving force on the Athens Main Street Board, a lifelong community servant, and fierce proponent of downtown.
“When you want to get stuff in the community, sometimes you have to become a community activist or community vigilante. You have to get involved in things you believe in. No one did that more in this community than Doug Gates. When Doug saw something he felt like needed to be worked on, he jumped in and tried to take care of it,” Black said. “There is no better person to name this place after than Doug Gates.”
Gates’ family was present at Tuesday’s announcement. Betsy Gates accepted the Main Street Hero Award from Alabama Main Street on the behalf of her late husband.
“I am overwhelmed,” Betsy Gates said. “He was a wonderful man. He loved Athens and this was his dream. He always wanted to make Athens a wonderful a place to be for us and everyone else.”
The construction is a phased implementation with the refresh of the existing pavilion completed by May for the opening of 2023 market season. Much of the landscaping and artwork will be ongoing. The Cast Products Entertainment Pavilion is slated to open in May 2024 with the remaining construction completed by December 2024.
“This project will be implemented in much the same way we successfully implemented the Merchants Alley project, through teamwork and detailed planning,” Black said. “A team of dedicated volunteers will plan, fundraise, and implement the design.”
Black says this group believes in the mission of revitalization and historic preservation and have donated their time and expertise.
“As Athens Main Street continues to foster a center of activity for the community at the farmers market, the major renovation will be beneficial to all involved,” Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said. “I look forward to seeing the market continue to grow and flourish while supporting local farmers and producers.”
