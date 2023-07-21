Saturday, July 22, is Tomato Sandwich Day at the Athens Farmers Market. Free sandwiches will be available starting at 8 a.m while supplies last.
Local musicians, The Silver Silos, will performing at the market from 9AM – 11A and the Master Gardeners will be making paper ladybug with moveable wings as this week’s children’s craft.
The following vendors are scheduled to be at the Athens Farmers Market located at 409 W. Green Street in Athens. The market is open from 8 a.m. until noon.
Producers
King Family Farm - cucumbers, okra, tomatoes, cabbage, green beans, bell pepper, hot peppers, onions, beets, squash, zucchini, canned goods.
Sweetgrass Farm - Premium cuts of pasture-raised Red Wattle pork. Seven flavors of ground and link sausages. Beef from pasture-raised Black Angus and Hereford cross cows. All animals born and raised on our farm. Supplemented with non-GMO feeds. Chicken breast, leg/thigh quarters, whole chicken. Cage free, non-GMO eggs. Fresh cut, chemical free, locally grown flowers. Fresh blueberries
Hays Mill Farms - whole chicken, eggs, and pork
Hanna Holler Farm - onions, garlic, lettuce. pork, beef, lamb. jams: peach bourbon, strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, strawberry-blueberry, apple butter, pepper jelly. handmade wood cutting boards.
Michael Craig - blueberries and produce
Moon & Stars Honey - local honey in a variety of sizes
Twisted Cedar Farm - non gmo/corn and soy free pork, chicken
Rose & Graham Farm - cucumbers, squash, zucchini, peppers, tomatoes, green beans, okra, pickles and Sun Drop cakes
Pea Ridge Farm - variety of local produce
Larry Underwood - variety of local produce
Vibrant Vines Collective - various rare and common house plants
Hardin Branch Farms - fresh flowers and grab & go bouquets
Bodacious Plant Nursery and Tastemaker Spices
Prepared Foods
Recentered Roasters - coffee, muffins, wafle-bitte waffles
Driftwood Dragonfly -hot and cold organic herbal teas and frozen fru-tea-licious pops. Selling loose leaf teas and herbs, honey, sourdough granola, blueberry kombucha, and herbal body care
Aquanette's Fried Pies - homemade fried pies in various flavors
Tutt & Tutt's - Relish our relish, chess pies, sour cream cornbread, cheese chips, garlic pickle
Sweet Pea Bakery - organic sourdough bread, cinnamon raisin sourdough bread, jalapeño cheddar sourdough bread, sourdough biscuits, sourdough sandwich bread, sourdough bagels, cake pops
Mixxed Madness - fruity beverages
Carrie's Kitchen - caramel cake, angel food cake, cinnamon rolls, cranberry streusel muffins, banana walnut bread, pecan wedding cookies, peanut butter cup cookies (gluten free), baklava, raisin bread, multigrain bread, baguettes, pumpernickel, rosemary garlic bread, yeast rolls, and warm buttermilk biscuits
G&K Gourmet Kreations LLC - muffins, cookies, crackers, cornbreads, canned goods, baked goods, sale items: seasoned rice blends, rubs and seasonings, seasoned tasty taters
Just Squeeze It - fresh squeezed lemonade
No Mo Cakes Mama - Cinnamon rolls, cake pops, mini cakes, brownies, cookies, frozen lemonade
April's Love Bites - cheesecake, cupcakes banana bread, cookies and Krispy treats
Capital Cookie Co. - macarons (8 flavors), lemon zucchini loaf, classic drop cookies (including buttercream sugar cookies and new pink drink iced cookie)
Artisans
• Flirty Flame Candles - candles, melts, room sprays, reed diffusers, room sprays, massage oils, and body wash
• Face Painting by Jocelyn
• Red Wolf Soaps - handmade soaps and beard products
• The Tiedeye - hand dyed shirts and towels
• Backyard Krafts - sewn and wood crafts
• Greenehouse Candles - hand poured soy candles and melts
• The Potter's Hand - handmade pottery - Christmas in July items
• Patio Pet - yard ornaments
• S&J Creations - Custom sublimation tumblers, kids cups, keychains and more
