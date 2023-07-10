Athens Farmers Market’s Tuesday Market will be open July 11 from 3-7 p.m. The market is located at 409 Green Street in Athens. The following vendors are scheduled to be in attendance.
Producers
•King Family Farm- cucumbers, okra, tomatoes, cabbage, green beans, bell pepper, hot peppers, onions, beets, squash, zucchini, canned goods
• Hines Family Farm- red tomatoes, green tomatoes, Heirloom tomatoes, squash, Zucchini, cucumbers, okra, sweet corn, mustard slaw- 3 heat levels, honey, creamed honey- 4 flavors
• John Clemons- greens, zucchini, squash
• Sweetgrass Farms- Premium cuts of pasture-raised Red Wattle pork. Seven flavors of ground and link sausages. Beef from pasture-raised Black Angus and Hereford cross cows. All animals born and raised on our farm. Supplemented with non-GMO feeds. All meat packaged in a USDA facility. Cage free, non-GMO eggs. Fresh cut, chemical free, locally grown flowers.
• Larry Underwood- cherry tomatoes, yellow squash bell pepper, tomatoes, and lettuce.
• Pea Ridge Farm- variety of local produce
• Hays Mill Farm- whole chicken and pork
• 2-F Meats- all-natural chicken products- they are pasture raised, non-GMO, and no corn or soy. Half chickens and eggs on sale
• Vibrant Vines Collective- various house plants
Prepared Foods
• Lisa’s Lovin’ Oven- scones, brownies, pies, and cookies
• Aquanette's Fried Pies- assorted flavors of fried pies
• Connie's Candy Co- peanut brittle
• Driftwood Dragonfly -hot and cold organic herbal teas and coffee and frozen fru-tea-licious pops. Selling loose leaf teas and herbs, honey, homemade sourdough bread, sourdough granola, blueberry kombucha, and herbal body care.
• Covenant Acres- assortment of freeze-dried candies.
• The Siefert Family- freshly milled wheat bread, popcorn, tea, flowers.
• The Vegan Cupcake Factory- vegan cupcakes, lemonades, and healthy prepackaged grab and go vegan foods.
• No Mo' Cakes Mama- frozen lemonade, mini cakes, cookies, cake pops
• Mycornbreads.com- various cornbreads and jam
• Samantha Chandler- baked goods
Artisans
• Flirty Flame Candles- candles, melts, room sprays, reed diffusers, room sprays reed diffusers massage oils and body wash.
• Color Me Pink- custom made nail dip powder, car freshies, candles, wax melts, car charms.
• Backyard Crafts- handmade wooden pens and cutting boards, sewn kitchen items.
• Just Doodles by Holly Nye- Original Art: acrylic paintings of different sizes & styles.
• Greenehouse Candles- hand poured soy candles and melts.
• Eden's Farmacy- handmade natural body and wellness products.
• Wash Ashore Soaps & Sundries- variety of handmade bath and body products
• SJ Creations- custom sublimation tumblers, kids cups, keychains and more
• Patio Pet- hand painted concrete yard ornaments
• Sashy Lady- handsewn wreath sashes, and wreaths
• Your Suncatcher Girl- suncatchers, crystal rocks and keychains
