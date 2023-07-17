Athens Farmers Market’s Tuesday Market will be open July 18 from 3-7 p.m. The market is located at 409 Green Street in Athens. Robotics Team 34 will be at the market with their robot for a fun activity for the kids. The following vendors are scheduled to be in attendance.
Producers
King Family Farm - cucumbers, okra, tomatoes, cabbage, green beans, bell pepper, hot peppers, onions, beets, squash, zucchini, canned goods
Hines Family Farm - squash, zucchini, okra, sweet corn, red tomatoes, Heirloom tomatoes, various peppers, sweet onions, honey, creamed honey, cucumbers
John Clemons - greens, zucchini, squash
Larry Underwood - tomatoes, yellow squash, peppers, cucumbers, okra
Daly Farm - sweet corn
Pea Ridge Farm - variety of local produce
Hays Mill Farm - whole chicken and pork
Vibrant Vines Collective - various house plants
Prepared Foods
Lisa’s Lovin’ Oven - scones, brownies, pies, and cookies
Aquanette's Fried Pies - assorted flavors of fried pies
Connie's Candy Co - peanut brittle
Driftwood Dragonfly -hot and cold organic herbal teas and coffee and frozen fru-tea-licious pops. Selling loose leaf teas and herbs, honey, homemade sourdough bread, sourdough granola, blueberry kombucha, and herbal body care
Sweet Pea Bakery - sourdough bread, sourdough sandwich bread, sourdough focaccia
Covenant Acres - assortment of freeze-dried candies
The Siefert Family - freshly milled wheat bread, popcorn, tea, flowers
No Mo' Cakes Mama - frozen lemonade, mini cakes, cookies, cake pops
Artisans
Flirty Flame Candles - candles, melts, room sprays, reed diffusers, room sprays reed diffusers massage oils and body wash
Color Me Pink - custom made nail dip powder, car freshies, candles, wax melts, car charms
Backyard Krafts - handmade wooden pens and cutting boards, sewn kitchen items
Greenehouse Candles - hand poured soy candles and melts
Eden's Farmacy - handmade natural body and wellness products
Sashy Lady - handsewn wreath sashes, and wreaths
Your Suncatcher Girl - suncatchers, crystal rocks and keychains
Pam Elmore - custom pavers
