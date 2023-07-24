Athens Farmers Market’s Tuesday Market will be open July 25 from 3-7 p.m. The market is located at 409 Green Street in Athens. The following vendors are scheduled to be in attendance.
Producers
•King Family Farm — cucumbers, okra, tomatoes, cabbage, green beans, bell pepper, hot peppers, onions, beets, squash, zucchini, canned goods
• Hines Family Farm LLC — red tomatoes, Heirloom tomatoes, squash, zucchini, cucumbers, sweet corn, okra, honey, watermelon, various peppers, sweet onions.
• Sweetgrass Farm — Premium cuts of pasture-raised Red Wattle pork. Seven flavors of ground and link sausages. Beef from pasture-raised Black Angus and Hereford cross cows. All animals born and raised on our farm. Supplemented with non-GMO feeds. All meat packaged in a USDA facility. Cage free, non-GMO eggs. Fresh cut, chemical free, locally grown flowers
• John Clemons — greens, zucchini, squash
• Larry Underwood — tomatoes, yellow squash, peppers, cucumbers, okra
• Daly Farm — sweet corn
• Pea Ridge Farm — variety of produce
• Hays Mill Farm — whole chicken and pork
Prepared Foods
• Lisa’s Lovin’ Oven — scones, brownies, pies, and cookies
• Aquanette’s Fried Pies — peach apple cherry blueberry cream-cheese fried pies
• Connie’s Candy Co — peanut brittle
• Driftwood Dragonfly -hot and cold organic herbal teas and coffee and frozen fru-tea-licious pops. Selling loose leaf teas and herbs, honey, homemade sourdough bread, sourdough granola, blueberry kombucha, and herbal body care
• Sweet Pea Bakery — sourdough bread, sourdough cookies, sourdough sandwich bread
• Covenant Acres — assortment of freeze-dried candies
• The Siefert Family — freshly milled whole grain bread, popcorn, blackberry jam, birdhouses
• No Mo’ Cakes Mama — mini cakes, cookies, danishes, brownies and frozen lemonades
• Vegan Cupcake Factory — a vegan cupcake shop serving vegan food
• April’s Love Bites — cheesecake, cupcakes, Rice Krispie treats, cookies, brownies, banana bread
• Samantha’s Kitchen — baked goods
• mycornbreads.com — cornbreads, jams, cookbooks
Artisans
• Flirty Flame Candles — candles, melts, room sprays, reed diffusers, room sprays reed diffusers massage oils and body wash.
• Color Me Pink — custom made nail dip powder, car freshies, candles, wax melts, car charms
• Backyard Krafts — handmade wooden pens and cutting boards, sewn kitchen items
• Greenehouse Candles — hand poured soy candles and melts
• Eden’s Farmacy — handmade natural body and wellness products
• Just Doodles — original artwork by Holly Nye
• Your Suncatcher Girl — suncatchers, crystal rocks and keychains
• Walker’s Ridge — soaps, egg holders
