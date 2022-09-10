After being on hiatus during the COVID pandemic, the Athens Garden Club (AGC) will resume their monthly meetings and activities Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 9:30 a.m. They welcome the public to join. The AGC meetings are held at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1432 Freeman Avenue, and Mr. Chris Becker with the Limestone County Extension Office will be the guest speaker.
“No one has to have a green thumb. You don’t have to be a plant/horticulture specialist. I’m not; I just like plants and the nature of it and God’s creation,” club president Angie Dubois said. “We are doing a lot of things, and that’s the point of this.”
Becker will speak about all the programs and services provided to the community at the Extension Office. “Most people don’t know what you can get from the Extension. All the free literature and information ... they even teach canning and so many other things. He also knows a lot about plants,” Dubois said.
There are special presentations and activities planned for each month including:
• October- Reseda Nursery
• November- Matt Jainson with Athens Florist will teach Thanksgiving and Christmas arrangements
• December- Making Christmas wreaths, Tour of Homes, and lunch
• January- Barbara Daly- truck gardening and starting spring plants
• February- hostas
• March- Hummingbird Society
• April- trip to Huntsville Botanical Garden plant sale and garden viewing
• May- installation of new officers and lunch on the Square
“I want people to know about the new Garden Club. The new Garden Club is going to be a mix and it’s going to be fun. It’s a good group, the fellowship ... it’s going to be fun. Every month there is going to be great tips about what you are supposed to do that month in your yard and garden,” Dubois said.
The yearly membership for the AGC is $20, and each meeting lasts around an hour. Dubois hopes that, after not meeting for over two and half years, new people will join. “We need everybody on ship. Our community has grown so much, and there is so much to do for volunteers. We need everybody to help. Just come on in.”
For more information about the Athens Garden Club, contact Dubois at (256) 431-6418.
