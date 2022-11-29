The Athens Garden Club has cancelled this month’s class on making Christmas wreaths but will join the Athens Civitan Club in support of their 2022 Tour of Homes. Athens Garden Club president Angie Dubois hopes the fun outing will give members some wonderful decorating ideas for their homes.
Those who would like to join the Athens Garden Club for this year’s Tour of Homes can purchase tickets for $25. The tour is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1-5 p.m. The Athens Garden Club will meet at 12:30 that afternoon at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1432 Freeman Avenue in Athens. They will depart and enjoy the tour together.
Recently, the Athens Garden Club welcomed Reseda Nursery to discuss plants and landscaping. Tracey and Justin, employees from Reseda Nursery, answered members’ questions and gave each person a free mum to take home.
In November, Matt from Athens Florist stopped by the Athens Garden Club meeting and gave a demonstration on arranging fresh flowers for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
“Come as our guest for fun and fellowship, “ said DuBois. For more information on the Athens Garden Club, call Angie Dubois at (256) 431-6418. Upcoming topics include truck gardening, hostas, hummingbirds, and a trip to the Huntsville Botanical Gardens.
