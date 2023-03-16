The Athens Garden Club will be awarding two $500.00 scholarships to local high schools students. Each Limestone County High School counselor, Athens High School counselor, Athens Bible School counselor and Lindsey Lane Christian Academy counselor has the application form. These scholarships are intended to assist students majoring in horticulture, agriculture, or other related fields.
Please return completed applications to angiedubois@icloud.con no later than April, 24, 2023.
