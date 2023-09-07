The Athens High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corp (JROTC) recently hosted the JROTC State Officer Meeting. Student leaders met with 1st Sgt Larry Schultz with Alabama JROTC and planned opportunities for the upcoming school year.
State officers coordinated ALJROTC activities and served as a connection between Alabama JROTC Cadets and Career and Technical Education.
Earlier this year, Athens High School Senior Tahjee’ Nelson was elected President of Alabama JROTC. Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Nelson also serves as Commander of the Athens High School JROTC Golden Eagle Battalion, led by JROTC Instructors, Chief James L. Chambers and First Sergeant Leonard Long.
JROTC is a leadership and character development program that focuses on service to the community, personal responsibility, and citizenship. Students experience progressively higher degrees of leadership and responsibility each year while gaining self-esteem and self-discipline. As a Career and Technical Student Organization, JROTC is dedicated to producing the next generation of leaders committed to the greater good. Learn more about Alabama JROTC at www.alabamajrotc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.