Students at Athens High School are given the opportunity to participate in the Medical Academy, a career program that prepares them for a job in healthcare.
Many students who graduate out of the program go on to complete programs in nursing, pre-med, and other education paths in healthcare or they enter straight into the workforce in an entry-level position.
Freshman year students who are interested in the program take Foundations of Health Science, introducing them to the various career options within the field of healthcare, as well as teaching them basic concepts in health science. Sophomores take chemistry and human body structures.
After completing the three prerequisite classes, students have the opportunity to apply to the Medical Academy.
The school reviews applications and looks at the overall grades and attendance of students to ensure proper fit in the program.
“You do an application process and you have to have your grades and you have go to school attendance and just have good behavior. Be a good kid, basically,” said Claudia Henson, a current participant in the program.
This year, 19 students are participating in the Medical Academy, the highest number of participants to date.
Once students are admitted to the Medical Academy, they begin learning about emergency care, first aid, and patient care. After the students acclimate to the basic concepts of providing medical care, they will learn how to draw blood and administer EKGs.
Students leave the program as a Certified Patient Care Technician, allowing them to work for a facility helping perform basic care for patients, such as assisting them in using the restroom, serving meals, or changing bedding.
Time permitting, students will have the opportunity to receive their EKG certification, as well.
Last year’s medical academy students had a 100 percent pass rate on their CPCT test.
Starting next month, students will be dispersed to 19 different locations around town to shadow in a real-life medical environment. Locations include veterinary and dental offices, as well as other options.
Recently, the Medical Academy received real-life experience at the FAME Academy at Brookhill.
“It was lots and lots of fun to you know, encourage the little kids when they were kind of going through a hard time to get their own shots,” said Henson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.