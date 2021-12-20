Railroad Bazaar, a longtime Athens institution, announced on social media Thursday that after 48 years in Athens, the store is closing. The decision to close comes as owner Don Chambers is focusing on retirement. As the store opened Friday morning, loyal customers filed in and expressed their sadness upon reading the announcement.
Railroad Bazaar opened in 1973 at the intersection of North Jefferson and West Hobbs and eventually relocated to the current location on Eidson Street off Hwy 72. In the beginning, the store was mostly a gift shop with albums, posters and other music related items. The business evolved many times over the years. Car audio became a major focus in the ‘80s and now it has become the go-to place for musical instruments.
Upon seeing the announcement Mac Baugher decided it might be time to purchase a new guitar. “They’ve been around forever. I remember when they were just off The Square, I’d go in there all the time. I’m not a great player but I can pick around on stuff. I’m 43 and still dreaming of being a rock star,” Baugher said.
“He (Chambers) is retiring and I think he has been eyeing that for a few years,” manager Austen Dorning said. The owners are also open to selling the business if anyone were interested. “We’ve actually been really amazed at the response we’ve gotten after announcing. I’ve been fortunate to get to know a lot of good people working here.”
An exact final date has not been set but Dorning believes that it will be sometime near the end of January 2022.
