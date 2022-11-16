Limestone County has seen “significant influenza activity” since the week of Oct. 16, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Since Oct. 1, the Athens-Limestone Hospital has diagnosed 225 patients with influenza. ALH has admitted 16 patients diagnosed with influenza in the same time period. ALH has not seen any flu-related fatalities this flu season, as of Oct. 14.
“This flu season has created staffing challenges in as we have seen a sharp increase in the number of patients seeking treatment,” said Felicia Lambert, Director of Marketing, Physician Recruiting, and Volunteers. “Oct. 1st thru Nov. 8th we had 341 positive Flu tests performed at the hospital lab.”
The school systems now face their own challenges with the flu season.
Last week, Tanner Elementary was closed for two days due to the high volume of both student and teacher absences.
“We have had an uptick in the number of flu cases and student absences over the past couple of weeks. We did close Tanner Elementary two days last week due to the high number of students and staff absent,” Limestone County Schools Superintendent Randy Shearouse explained. “Thankfully, the additional day off on Friday for Veteran’s Day along with the weekend has helped today’s numbers look better.”
He went on to say, “Nurse Perkins, our District Lead Nurse, is monitoring the situation on a daily basis at each school.”
Athens Renaissance School suffered the same fate as Tanner last week.
“Athens City Schools is carefully monitoring the number of students and staff affected at each school and will make adjustments to learning environments should the need arise. We are fortunate to have only had one school transition to eLearning for a few days thus far as related to flu and other illnesses,” said ACS Superintendent Beth Patton. “We encourage everyone to practice good hygiene in relation to hand-washing and for our families to not send children to school until they are fever free for 24 hours.”
She went on to say, “ACS is always in need of substitutes, especially during times like these when our teachers have to miss due to sickness.”
As the flu season marches on, schools will continue facing staffing challenges. To sub for ACS or LCS, visit acs-k12.org/careers or https://www.lcsk12.org/substitute
