You don’t have to believe in ghosts to enjoy the Haunt Walk, although, having a hunger for history and the mysterious and unexplained does make the journey more fun. With help from their sponsor IMPACT Roofing, Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association is proud to host their 16th annual fundraiser that’s become one of their most popular events of the Fall in Athens-Limestone Alabama. Tourism President Teresa Todd says, “Our town is known for its Storytelling and our people who were interviewed for the stories we tell during Haunt Walks, told spellbinding stories that can be uniquely passed down to future generations.”
The approximately 2-hour walking tours begin at the historic 1906 Athens Visitors Center building at 100 North Beaty St. just 2 blocks West of the Athens Courthouse Square, where volunteer guides Shane Black, Billy Ward, Garth Lovvorn Jr., Will Weir, and Jamey Mikell lead groups of 20-25 through the darkened streets of Athens, making 10 spooky stops before returning.
Shane Black, author of “Spirits of Athens” says “The City of Athens is a picturesque, quintessential Southern town in North Central Alabama full of folklore and history. The town may also have more ghost stories per capita than any other town in the South.” Garth Lovvorn Jr. brings his personal experience of living with the haunting at the first stop on the tour. Will Weir, who portrays Governor George S. Houston is familiar with the tales of the phantom grandfather clock and the supervising phantom of the former governor’s historic home.
Haunt Walk dates are October: 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25, and 27. Two tours nightly leave promptly at 7:00 pm and 7:30 pm. Advance Tickets available on Eventbrite only are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 and under. Groups of eight who’d rather ride than walk can opt for the 6:30 pm Haunt Ride provided by Wild Hearts Cowboy Carriage Rides for $25 each. In conjunction with National Hispanic Heritage Month, we will offer two (2) Haunt Walks spoken in Spanish led by Luis Vargas on October 11 (7:00 pm) & 13 (7:30 pm). For more information and tickets, go to www.VisitAthensAL.com.
