Every Saturday in April, Visit Athens will host a walking tour of Athens State University.
“The Athens State story began in 1821 when a group of citizens from Athens, Ala., had a vision for an institute of higher learning to serve the educational needs of the women in the community,” said Teresa Todd, president of Athens-Limestone County Tourism.
Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m. Jamie Mikell will lead a tour of how the Female Academy started and how Madame Jane Hamilton Childs saved young women during the Civil War.
“Jamie Mikell works at ASU and loves sharing the many historic stories. She has been a tour guide for the tourism office for the walking tours and for the haunts walk.” said Todd.
“I moved to Athens four years ago from Pittsburgh, Penn., for my job as a professor at Athens State University. I immediately fell in love with the town and its historic charm,” said Mikell. “I’m a history buff and enjoyed learning as much as I could about the history of the town and the university. Athens State University is very special to me, and I am excited to convey its history, its legacy, and its longstanding prominence in the community to others.”
Interested parties should arrive at the tourism office before 10 a.m. to sign in. The tour is free of charge and will last approximately an hour.
