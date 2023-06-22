In September, the Duck Pond will be bursting at the seams like The Incredible Hulk as everyone’s favorite superheroes will once again make an appearance in Athens at Big Spring Memorial Park for Superhero Day. The popular event is scheduled for Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kristie Williams started Eli’s Block Party after her son, Eli, was diagnosed with medulloblastoma. The Williams Family hosted the first public Superhero Day in 2013 and attracted more than 2,000 people to the event. After a few years of hosting and participating in charitable events, Eli’s Block Party officially became an established, all volunteer 501c3 in 2015. Since then, Eli’s Block Party has raised close to $160,000 for pediatric brain cancer research.
During the last decade, Superhero Day has continued to grow, and this year, Kristie Williams and her family made the tough decision to “pass the red phone.” The Williams are entrusting the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association with the Superhero Day event.
“We are thrilled to announce that Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association is taking ownership of Superhero Day and will continue to grow it in a direction that blesses the community” said Kristie Williams. “Athens Limestone Tourism has the experience and resources to take the event to the next level and really grow it.”
For Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association, Superhero Day is right in line with their mission to provide a free, fun, family-friendly event which will draw thousands of visitors and residents. They will also honor Eli and his family by raising funds and encouraging donations to Eli’s Block Party 501c3 for Childhood Cancer.
“The goal for Superhero Day is to honor this decade-long annual event by preserving it and continuing it. This kids event, one of its kind in North Alabama, makes a positive change for children by providing a fun, free environment for all kids of all economic backgrounds. While having fun, they will also learn the importance of serving in their community, the importance of saving and donating money and the opportunity to inquire with caring, professional adults about becoming community leaders when they grow up.” Tina Morrison, Event Coordinator with Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association said.
Superhero Day kicks off at 10 a.m. with Superhero Parade to Big Spring Park and immediately followed by a combined Walking Parade of superheroes and community heroes. The event will feature free carnival rides, bouncy houses, giant inflatable slides and lots of fun games and activities.
Face painting from Let’s Face It and food from Park & Perk, Ramona J’s, Frosty Pop, SnoBiz and The Optimist Club will be available for purchase.
Parking will be available at Athens State University. For more information, please contact Tina Morrison Tina@VisitAthensAL.com or (256) 232-5411 or check out the Superhero Day page on our website www.VisitAthensAL.com or the Facebook event page: https://rb.gy/tcmap
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.