At the grand opening of this year’s Kiddie Carnival, the Athens Lions Club presented recipients with the Athens Lions Club 2022 scholarships.
The students who received scholarships were involved in the Kiddie Carnival, as well as other community service projects.
Each student earned strong academic achievements at their respective schools.
The success of the Kiddie Carnival relies on the help of student volunteers, and the Athens Lion Club is appreciative of every student who helped this year.
The scholarship recipients are as follows:
Aiden Trout – attending University of North Alabama – studying Music Education (son of Josh and Diane Trout)
Mary Claire Besh – Attending Auburn University – studying Aerospace Engineering (daughter of Mike and Genny Besh)
Jordyn Johnson – Attending Mississippi State University – studying Biomedical Engineering (daughter of Shawn and Shana Johnson)
Patrick Barnett – Attending University of Alabama in Huntsville – studying Aerospace Engineering (son of David and Jacqueline Barnett)
Katie Crews – Attending University of Alabama – studying Communicative Disorders and also Dance (daughter of Tim and Mechelle Crews)
Kaylee Coats — Attending University of North Alabama – studying Engineering Technology (daughter of Chris and Deana Coats)
Not pictured but also receiving a scholarship are:
Marie Hutton – Attending University of Tennessee – studying Healthcare (daughter of Ben and Shannon Hutton)
Helen Carter – attending Mississippi State or Auburn; studying Aerospace Engineering (daughter of Rick and Shannon Carter)
Aubree Holt – attending University of South Alabama; studying Nursing (daughter of Ellen Faust and Jason Holt; step-father David Faust)
Also recognized was Roger Andrews Scholarship Recipient – Nectali Diaz-Calvo – attending Calhoun Community College; studying Architectural drawing.
