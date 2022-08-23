Athens Main Street brought home multiple awards from the Main Street Alabama’s 9th Annual Awards of Excellence held last weekend in Opelika. The Awards of Excellence program honors projects and individuals for the tremendous impacts in their communities.
The addition of Merchant’s Alley and the Merchant’s Alley Happy Hour Music Series helped earn Athens Main Street five awards for Excellence in Placemaking, Excellence in Design, Excellence in Promotion and Excellence in Marketing. The Main Street Hero Award was awarded posthumously to Doug Gates who served as an Athens Main Street Board Member for over 10 years.
“Athens Main Street appreciates the recognition of the great strides being made toward revitalization in our downtown. Thank you to those in our community that were so instrumental in the success of these efforts,” said Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson.
“We celebrated the accomplishments of local Main Street programs,” Main Street Alabama’s President and State Coordinator Mary Helmer Wirth said. “These programs represent small rural cities as well as larger, more urban communities. The diversity of these communities makes each one unique, each are working within their own capacity to improve, reinvigorate, and revitalize their downtown or neighborhood commercial districts. We were inspired by local success stories and by the businesses, organizations and individuals who are dedicated to making their communities the best they can be.”
Main Street Alabama focuses on bringing jobs, dollars and people back to Alabama’s historic communities.
Economic development is at the heart of their efforts to revitalize downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts.
