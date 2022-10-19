Adan Osvaldo Herrera Chajal, 23, of Athens was arrested Tuesday evening, Oct. 18, by Athens police following a shooting that happened earlier in the day. Chajal was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.
At approximately 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, a woman ran to the Athens Fire & Rescue Station located at the intersection of Hine Street and West Washington Street. She reported some type of trouble at her nearby residence.
Officers with the Athens Police Department responded to the 1000 block of West Washington Street. They were directed to a man who had been shot in the foot. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
An investigation resulted in the arrest of Chajal, who is being held at Limestone County Detention Center, and the weapon used in the crime was recovered. No bail has been set at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.