Keshan Darrel Allen, 29, of Athens was arrested by Athens Police Department and charged with murder and aggravated child abuse. He is currently being held at Limestone County Detention Center.
On Friday, May 12, 2023, Athens Police Department officers responded to a local apartment complex. It had been reported that a two-year-old child was unresponsive. He was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital and was pronounced dead a few hours later. Detectives immediately launched an investigation.
On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, Allen was questioned by detectives. Allen is the deceased toddler's stepfather. Allen was eventually arrested and charged with Murder and Aggravated Child Abuse.
APD was assisted by the Limestone County Coroner, Mike West; Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones, the Alabama Department of Human Resources, the local Children's Advocacy Center, and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science Huntsville Lab.
Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, no other information will be released at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.