The Limestone County Sheriff’s office and Athens Police Department Narcotics Units recently conducted a narcotics operation that resulted in the arrest of Bobby Gerald Peck Jr., 31, of Athens.
The arrest came after a traffic stop when Peck was discovered to have an outstanding warrant for trafficking methamphetamine. During the stop, investigators also located 47 grams of methamphetamine inside Peck’s vehicle.
Peck was arrested on the outstanding warrant and an additional count of trafficking methamphetamine. He was released from the Limestone County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.
“I am thankful for our partnership with Athens Police Department and the hard work our investigators are putting in to remove these drugs from our streets,” Limestone County sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.
