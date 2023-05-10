An Athens man has been arrested and charged with first-degree rape after being indicted by a Limestone County Grand Jury. Harold David Turner, 59, of Athens, was arrested May 8, 2023, by the Athens Police Department.
Turner was indicted by the Limestone County Grand Jury on Feb. 24, 2023, with a Writ of Arrest issued on March 9, 2023. After APD executed the arrest warrant, Turner was booked and later released to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Department.
Judge R. Gray West granted Turner a secured $50,000 bond on the condition he have no contact with the alleged victim.
On Wednesday, May 10, Judge Chadwick Wise set Turner’s arraignment for Aug. 2, 2023, at 9 a.m.
