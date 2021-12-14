Randall Gean Jarrett, 25, of Athens was arrested Dec. 7, by Limestone County Sheriff’s deputies on multiple charges including receiving stolen property. According to a statement from the LCSO, he was in possession of a handgun that had been reported stolen hours earlier. Jarrett has since been released on a $4,000 bond.
According to the statement, “At about 2:30 a.m., Dec. 7, 2021, Deputies Caleb Ryan and Rob Morse were on patrol in the area of East Limestone Road, when they observed a 2002 White GMC Yukon violate traffic laws.” Randall Gean Jarrett was identified as the passenger in the vehicle.
LCSO deputies observed Jarrett with alcoholic beverages between his legs and “(he) appeared extremely nervous,” they said. When asked by the deputies if they could pat him down, Jarrett refused. When asked a second time, Jarrett said, “It isn’t mine,” while reaching for his waist band. LCSO deputies recovered a Smith & Wesson handgun from Jarrett’s waist band and learned that Jarrett had recently served six years for aggravated assault. When deputies attempted to place Jarrett into custody, Jarrett fled north on East Limestone Road on foot. After a brief chase, Ryan and Morse apprehended Jarrett.
The firearm’s serial number matched the gun reported stolen earlier in the shift from Cox Road.
“This was excellent work by Deputies Ryan and Morse. This arrest got a stolen firearm out of the hands of a violent felon with previous convictions for assault and robbery, among many other charges in multiple states. This case will be referred to our partners with the ATF for federal prosecution,” Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.
Randall Gean Jarrett has been charged with open container – alcohol in vehicle, second-degree receiving stolen property and attempting to elude.
