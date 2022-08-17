The victim of a crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of US Hwy. 72 and Hastings Road has been identified as Andrue Josiff Olson, 25, of Athens. Olson was killed when the motorcycle he was driving collided with another vehicle.
Athens Police Department and Athens Fire and Rescue responded to the accident at 12:22 p.m. Tuesday. The accident caused portions of Hwy. 72 westbound to be closed temporarily. The investigation into the accident is still ongoing.
