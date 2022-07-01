A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:34 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, has claimed the life of an Athens man.
Alfondzo L. Hewlett, 26, was fatally injured when the 2013 Hyundai Sonata he was driving left the roadway, struck a sign post and overturned. Hewlett was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and pronounced deceased at the scene.The crash occurred on U.S. 31 near the 361 mile marker, approximately two miles north of Decatur, in Limestone County.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
