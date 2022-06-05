On Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 9:29 pm, officers with the Athens Police Department responded to a reported shooting at 515 South Hine Street, Higgins Court Apartments. Upon arrival, Kerry Deshaun Crutcher (32) of Athens was found deceased. The male shooter remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Athens man killed in shooting
- For The News Courier
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
DeVerle Bauer age 91, of Athens, Alabama, died Thursday, June 2, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Bauer was born July 23, 1930 in Limestone County, he was a member of First Baptist Church in Athens, he was a U.S. Airforce Korean Veteran and he was a member of the Athens Masonic Lodge. Services wil…
84, of Athens, Alabama passed from this life June 1, 2022 Huntsville Hospital with her son's at her side. She was born March 1, 1938, in Webster Springs, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Gatlin; parents, Arle Shaffer Williams and Arlene Green Randolph; and her A…
Most Popular
Articles
- Summer on a budget
- Arrest reports May 31
- Arrest report June 2
- Adams named principal at Cedar Hill
- Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings May 23-27
- Arrest reports June 1
- Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame: Philip Rivers, one of the NFL’s best
- Arrest reports May 28
- Athens 2040 discusses comprehensive plan
- Lauderdale residents contest state representative district 2 results
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.