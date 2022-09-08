The Huntsville Hospital System recently named Ashley Pool, an Athens native, as the president of the Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro. Pool, a nurse practitioner and administrator by training, was the owner and operator of a rural health clinic in Limestone County for 16 years.
“I am very excited to be joining the Highlands Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital Health System team,” said Pool.
“What a pleasure it is to welcome Ashley Pool to Highlands Medical Center as the new President,” said Dawn Pettengill, Chair of the Highlands Medical Center Board of Directors. “Ashley is highly qualified and has the leadership experience needed to continue the positive course we’re on for expanding services and improving quality for our patients.”
Jeff Samz, CEO of the Huntsville Hospital Health System, welcomed Pool, saying, “Ashley is well prepared to lead the Highlands team. She brings great experience in nursing and in hospital administration to the role. We look forward to working together in serving the residents of Jackson County and Scottsboro.”
Pool has more than 25 years of healthcare experience in various capacities, most recently serving as the CEO and COO of Lakeland Community Hospital in Haleyville, Ala., and before that she was an intensive care nurse for five years.
While at Lakeland, she led the hospital from near closure to being a sustainable rural hospital.
Pool succeeds John Anderson, who is retiring from the role after occupying it as an interim for 2.5 years.
“I know that I speak for everyone in thanking John Anderson for his leadership and tireless dedication,” said Pool. “It’s obvious, because of Highland’s designation as a 4 Star CMS hospital, that there is an exceptionally talented group of people focused on delivering the best care possible to those they serve.”
She went on to say, “we will continue to focus on the future in terms of system growth, reputation, quality outcomes, and cutting-edge care.”
Pettengill mirrored Pool’s sentiments.
“I also want to sincerely thank our current President, John Anderson, for coming out of retirement to provide his strong and steady leadership during some extraordinary times,” said Pettengill. “As if handling the challenges of a pandemic weren’t enough, his experienced assistance with the transition to joining the Huntsville Hospital System proved he was the man for the job.”
Samz added, “We also want to thank John Anderson for stepping in and doing such a great job leading Highlands over the past 2.5 years, especially through the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Pool, a graduate of the University of Alabama in Huntsville, received her Master’s Degree in the Management of Healthcare from Vanderbilt University in 2015.
She is a member of the Rotary and Civitan and has served as a board member for the Chamber of Commerce. In addition, she serves on committees in the Alabama Hospital Association.
Pool’s husband, Tracy, is an ER physician at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Pool has four children, two stepchildren, four granddaughters, as well as two more grandchildren on the way.
