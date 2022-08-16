The Athens Limestone County Family Resource Center held its inaugural fundraiser golf tournament Aug. 8, 2022 at Burningtree Country Club in Decatur, Ala., raising $17,000 to support its mission of improving the lives of Limestone County families in need.
“We are so grateful for all the support from the sponsors, golfers, and volunteers which made this inaugural golf tournament such a successful fundraiser,” says Tina Cook, Executive Director. “The monies raised will help us serve families who face unexpected challenges in their financial, employment, or housing situation.”
55 golfers enjoyed the scramble tournament and various contests with the following winners.
• First flight’s winning team was from Morgan Stanley, Monte Sano.
• Second flight’s winning team was the Whitt Team.
• Jay Kurowsky won the putting contest.
• The longest drive was from Zac Conlon.
• Chuck Draper, Dewitt Burns, and Jamie Grantham were each closest to the pin on their respective holes.
The presenting sponsor was ManTech. The lunch sponsor was Redstone Federal Credit Union. The Family Solutions sponsors were Express Employment Professionals, JS Solutions, Richardson & Deemer Insurance, and Zellus Human Resources. Aleta Technologies was the Door Prize Sponsor.
Other sponsors included: 20/20 Accounting, A-Z Office Resource, Athens Limestone Hospital, Athens Pharmacy, Athens Sign Company, First Metro Bank, Flanagan Lumber Co, Huntsville Ink Real Estate Group, Legend Realty, Limestone County Sheriff, The Monte Sano Group at Morgan Stanley, OTC, Osborne’s Jewelers, PeopleTec, Pro-Fab, Redstone Government Consulting, Round Island Baptist Church, Spry Funeral Home, The Center’s Staff and Volunteers, and Vickers Lawn.
Donations were provided by: Flanagan Lumber Company, JB Communications Group, Splash of Ink, Walmart, and Zaxby’s (Athens).
“I was so honored and humbled to see such an amazing turnout and support from the community for our inaugural golf event,” says Rachel Smith, President of the Board of Directors. “The event exceeded my expectations and I anticipate this tournament will grow year over year. I am so thankful to all of our sponsors, golfers, board members, volunteers and staff for making this such a huge success! This event has enabled us to serve even more Limestone County families.”
